National Bank to issue silver coin to celebrate 100th birth anniversary of film director Liviu Ciulei

On July 10, 2023, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) will put into circulation for numismatic purposes a silver coin to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of film director Liviu Ciulei.

Featuring on the obverse is a clapperboard and several film rolls, the inscription "ROMANIA" in an arc, the coat of arms of Romania, the year of issue "2023" and the face value "10 Lei."

On the reverse there is be a portrait and name of Liviu Ciulei, together with the inscription "100 de ani de la nastere."

The silver coins, housed in transparent plastic capsules, will be accompanied by leaflets featuring a presentation of the numismatic issue, as well as by certificates of authenticity, in Romanian, English and French. Each certificate of authenticity bears the signatures of the governor and the chief cashier of the National Bank of Romania.

The maximum mintage is 5,000 silver coins. The selling price for the silver coin, including the leaflet and the certificate of authenticity, is lei 470.00, VAT excluded.

The silver coins celebrating the 100th birth anniversary of Liviu Ciulei are legal tender in Romania.

They will be available for purchase at the regional branches of the National Bank of Romania in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Constanta, Craiova, Iasi and Timisoara.