National Coordinating Committee for SARS-CoV-2 vaccination activities has been established

At the proposal of the Ministry of Health, the Executive approved, in its latest meeting, the Memorandum on the establishment of the National Coordinating Committee of the activities regarding the vaccination against SARS-CoV-2.

The Committee is an inter-ministerial body, without legal personality, under the direct subordination of the General Secretariat of the Government and the coordination of the Prime Minister.

According to a press release of the Health Ministry sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, the National Committee will present the strategy and action plan on COVID-19 vaccination and will implement them.

The leadership Committee is provided by a chairman appointed by decision of the Prime Minister, and the activities will be organized in three priority areas:

* communication

* logistics

* medical activity - actual vaccination and monitoring of post-vaccine adverse reactions (RAPI).

The role of the Committee is to organize and coordinate the activities on vaccination against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, on the following types of responsibilities:

* information and communication for medical staff and the general population

* organizing the vaccination centers and coordinating the development of their activity

* ensuring the logistical process necessary to carry out the activities related to the vaccination process

* identifying the need for the vaccination teams human resources

* elaboration of working procedures necessary for the unitary implementation of the activities related to the vaccination process

The primary infectious disease doctor Valeriu Gheorghita from the Central Military Hospital has been appointed coordinator of the national anti-COVID-19 vaccination campaign.