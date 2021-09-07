National Council of SMEs supports a 200 lei tax-free increase in minimum salary for next year

The National Council of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises in Romania (CNIPMMR) supports an increase in the minimum salary by 200 lei, in 2022, without any taxes to be applied to this amount, which should reach the pockets of the employees uncut, the leader of the organization, Florin Jianu, told AGERPRES on Tuesday.

"We plead for an increase of 200 lei, but with taxes to only apply to 2,300 lei, so that the extra 200 lei should not be taxed. For all to understand, the formula is to increase the minimum salary by 100-200 lei, 200 lei would be better, and the level of taxes and fees to remain at [the current minimum gross salary level - editor's note] 2,300 lei. In the end, these 200 lei will reach people's pockets in full, above the 1,386 lei [current net minimum salary - editor's note], which means 1,600 lei net," Jianu told AGERPRES.

The president of CNIPMMR did not specify whether the employers' organization supports a particular formula for calculating the minimum salary for next year or not, Agerpres informs.

Employers, trade unions, and government representatives are due to meet in the following days in the Tripartite National Council to discuss the mechanism for raising the minimum salary for next year, and the proposals for raising it.

At the end of last year, the government decided, in the context of the economic problems caused by the pandemic, that the minimum salary will remain at the level of 2020.