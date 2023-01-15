NATIONAL CULTURE DAY/ Lamia Beligan: Only celebration, being a creator or lover of culture, every day

Actress Lamia Beligan celebrates the National Culture Day and 173 years since the birth of the poet Mihai Eminescu at Piatra Neamt, with the extraordinary recital of poetry and music "Eternul Eminescu".

It is a performance organized by Carmen Saeculare Center for Culture and Arts in Piatra Neamt, in partnership with the ProValores Association."In this artistic adventure I will be accompanied by the guitarist Tudor Niculescu-Mizil and the painter Gheorghe Pintilie from Piatra Neamt, who will present to the public a selection of his most beautiful paintings. It will be a beautiful show. I hope it will be a show that will delight the Piatra Neamt public. We will be on stage together - he with the guitar, me reciting. It will be a recital between two Eminescu covers - I will start with Eminescu, I will end with Eminescu, accompanied by the music of Tudor Niculescu, and I will extend an arch in time between the poetry of Lucian Blaga and that of Ana Blandiana, two exponential representatives of Romanian culture from the 20th century. The most beautiful part is that Eminescu's poems will be recited, many of Eminescu's poems, without actually uttering any lines, because Tudor Niculescu-Mizil will perform them on the guitar, on the solo guitar, and I think that many of those who will watch us will recognize them. They are compositions with fairly well-known Eminescian themes," said Lamia Beligan for AGERPRES.She confessed that she does not agree with the celebration of culture on a specific day, because National Culture Day should be every day, "without celebrations, without marches, without photos and videos, with people celebrating what many times they don't know or they will never know."Asked to highlight the strengths and weaknesses of culture, Lamia Beligan said that, in her opinion, "the strengths of culture are when culture is truly culture, when it is not a simulacrum of culture.""Authentic culture is the strong point, when it would be wonderful if the theaters and televisions delivered more culture to the people - and Culture with capital letters. The weak point is the absence of culture, its absence is becoming more and more acute. Now, since we are talking about National Culture Day, I wonder who is still interested or how many still have the desire, the interest to see a poetry recital, to listen to classical music. I think we are being delivered, especially by television, but not only that,we are being delivered too many low-quality productions - vulgar, without content, very easy - and too little quality pieces, under the motto that this is what the public wants. No, you can shape the taste of the public by delivering quality work. I find the idea that you don't get ratings if you deliver culture dangerous and wrong" said Lamia Beligan.