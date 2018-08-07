National Integrity Agency has not investigated huge wealth Dragnea cannot justify (USR)

The Save Romania Union (USR) claims that the National Integrity Agency has not completed the investigation into the wealth of the Chamber of Deputies' Speaker, Liviu Dragnea, PSD leader, although USR filed a notification in this regard a year ago.

"USR MP Emanuel Ungureanu was on Wednesday at the headquarters of the National Integrity Agency (ANI) to find out which is the state the notification he made a year ago regarding the wealth of the Chamber of Deputies' Speaker Liviu Dragnea. Unfortunately, in spite of multiple journalistic investigations and questions raised in the public space, the ANI did not investigate the huge wealth that Liviu Dragnea cannot justify from the earnings gained from positions of high public dignity," said a USR release issued on Wednesday for AGERPRESThe USR states that ANI's notification on Liviu Dragnea's wealth was filed on August 2, 2017.At the same time, the USR considers that the mere suspicion about a high-ranking dignitary of the Romanian state can cause "considerable damage" to the institutions it represents."The experience of the past two years shows that Liviu Dragnea, convicted of a final sentence, not only discredits the Parliament, but also uses the most important institution of the Romanian state to solve his problems with the law", the release says.Also, according to USR, in the past years "ANI's attributions have been greatly limited by various laws promoted in Parliament by the PSD.""The most recent one was adopted in the extraordinary session and stipulates statute of limitation on incompatibilities after three years. This mode of operation of the PSD, which is hiding behind the majority parliament to destroy institutions, will turn Romania into a personal dictatorship of Liviu Dragnea", the press release said.