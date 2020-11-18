 
     
National Prognosis Committee estimates return to economic growth in 2021, with GDP rise of 4.5 pct

grafic crestere

The National Committee for Strategy and Prognosis (CNSP) estimates a return to growth of the Romanian economy in 2021, the rise of the Gross Domestic Product being estimated at 4.5 pct, after a decline of approximately 4.2 pct this year, according to AGERPRES.

According to the projection of the main macro-economic indicators 2021-2021, the final consumption is expected to increase by 4.3 next year, after, for this year, a drop of 2 pct is estimated.

Inflation at years-end will grow, in 2021, to 2.5 pct, from 2.2 pct this year, and the average exchange rate will be 4.90 RON/EUR, compared to 4.84 RON/EUR in 2020.

The net average wage will grow to 3,406 RON next year, from 3,187 RON this year, while the average number of employees will be 5.178 million persons, compared to 5,090 million persons in 2020. The ILO (International Labour Office - e.n.) unemployment rate will drop to 4.5 pct in 2021, from 5.1 pct this year.

According to the CNSP, investments will grow by 7 pct next year, compared to 2.8 pct this year.

