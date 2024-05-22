National Trade Union Bloc lodges complaint with ILO against leadership of Posta Romana

The National Trade Union Bloc (BNS) has lodged a complaint with the International Labour Organization (ILO), at the Committee on Freedom of Association, against the leadership of Posta Romana (the Romanian National Postal Company), which, through various decisions, has brutally violated workers' rights and freedoms, its request being taken into consideration by the expert committee, said BNS president Dumitru Costin at a meeting with journalists.

He explained the BNS approach by the fact that, since 1990 and until now, no criminal complaint ever made against a director or "a person from a state-owned company or a private company that has kept employees in Romania under their thumb" has been resolved, but all the cases have been closed by judges.

"A state-owned company, which, through various decisions of the management and the Board of Directors, brutally violated the rights and freedoms of workers. This afternoon [Tuesday - editor's note] we have received the answer that our request has been accepted by the expert committee, that will communicate with us continuously, will communicate with the Romanian Government, because it will ask the Romanian Government for an opinion on everything we have reported, it will ask the Government, through the competent institutions, to verify everything we have written, to present a point of view," Dumitru Costin said.

According to him, such steps are becoming sensitive because every year the ILO draws up reports on the respect of workers' rights and freedoms in each member state, and the fact that the Executive does not sanction practices against employees and trade unions may even lead to infringement.