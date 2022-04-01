NATO Day, marked Sunday with ceremonies by Romanian Naval Forces

NATO Day in Romania will be marked on Sunday by sailors aboard military ships in the southeastern Black Sea ports of Constanta and Mangalia, and the Danube ports of Braila and Tulcea, as well as in all units in the Romanian Naval Forces.

According to a release sent to AGERPRES, the National Flag of Romania and that of the North Atlantic Alliance will be hoisted, starting at 9:00 a.m., while the National anthem and that of NATO will be sung.The military ceremonies are occasioned by the 18th anniversary of our accession to NATO and the 73rd anniversary of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.According to Law no. 390 from 2004, in Romania, NATO Day is marked on the first Sunday of April. Our country signed the documents of accession to the Alliance on March 29, 2004, and on the first Sunday of April 2004 the National Flag of Romania was hoisted at NATO headquarters in Brussels.The Romanian Naval Forces continuously contribute to the consolidation of our country's status within the North Atlantic Alliance, as well as to ensuring the collective security of the NATO states, by integrating the naval, river, underwater, air and land capabilities into the Allied force packages in the Black Sea and Mediterranean region, by participating in operations, missions and exercises organized by NATO member states or partners, the source also says.''Our country has constantly stressed the strategic importance of the Black Sea region for the security of the Alliance and has taken sustained steps to strengthen the defense posture of NATO's eastern flank. NATO remains for Romania one of the main pillars of foreign and security policy. We are united by the same democratic values shared by all members of the Alliance and we form a strong and united community, capable of responding to all threats,'' the Naval Forces release reads.