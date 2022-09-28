NATO Deputy Secretary General Geoana: Romania - a 360 degree European portal

Investors can see Romania as "a portal" through which multiple regions and markets can be accessed, NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana stated on Wednesday.

He delivered a speech in the opening of the 'U.S. - Romania Economic Forum: From Security to Prosperity.'

"Don't think of Romania from a regional perspective, as an unexplored local market, but, as a 360 degree European portal: a developed nation which provides access to the vast EU market, an ideal place to start the reconstruction of Ukraine, an anchor in this brave nation, but also in the Republic of Moldova and Georgia, in west and a platform towards the Balkans, towards the Caucasus and towards the extended region of the Middle East. The competition with Russia and China needs a strong economic investments component. Romania shouldn't be just your local headquarters, but your multi-regional headquarters," the Deputy Secretary General of NATO said, told Agerpres.

He talked about the implications of the was conducted by Russia against Ukraine.

"If the energy weapon is taken away from Russia and investments are made in a new and diversified energy market, we shall have a lot to gain," Geoana argued.