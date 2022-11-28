NATO2022 Bucharest: High-level meetings in Bucharest show importance of Black Sea in current security context (ForMin Aurescu)

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu said on Monday that the organisation in Bucharest of the Meeting of NATO Foreign Affairs Ministers and the Munich Leaders Meeting (MLM) clearly shows the strategic importance of the Black Sea in the current security context.

"The fact that the meeting of NATO Foreign Affairs Ministers is taking place in Bucharest, alongside the Munich Leaders Meeting clearly indicates the strategic importance of the Black Sea in the current security context," declared Aurescu, after the meeting with Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Croatia Gordan Grlic Radman.

The head of the Romanian diplomacy pointed out the importance of actions aimed at the fastest possible implementation of the decisions made at the NATO summit in Madrid to strengthen the Allied presence on the Eastern Flank.

Aurescu presented the measures taken by Romania to support Ukraine.

The Croatian minister stated that the NATO meeting in Bucharest is an extremely important event, "challenging in terms of organisation".

The discussions between the two officials also focused on the enlargement of the European Union.

"(...) both states provide strong support for the partners in the Western Balkans and we have discussed together in depth about Bosnia and Herzegovina and the support we provide for the granting of candidate status to the extent that this state will meet the requirements provided for in the recent communication of the European Commission," stated Aurescu.

"In this part of our continent we must strengthen the European presence so that there is no rise of other political factors, not necessarily benevolent. It is essential to do this by giving support to the enlargement process that would strengthen the system of European values in the countries fighting for European integration and would improve their democratic capacities," said the Croatian official.

According to him, the countries of the Western Balkans that are on the path to achieving the European prospects must initiate all the necessary reforms, carry out a pro-European policy and all the policies that the EU has.

The two ministers also discussed the consequences of the war against Ukraine. The Croatian minister advocated for the consolidation of energy independence.

Bogdan Aurescu and Gordan Grlic Radman also spoke about the challenges facing the Republic of Moldova, but also about the Three Seas Initiative and the EU Strategy for the Danube region.

The discussions also focused on the opportunities to strengthen bilateral relations, both politically and economically, including through the promotion of joint projects.

"We welcomed together the positive trend of bilateral trade. This year we already have an increase of over 32 percent in their value compared to the first seven months of last year and we are convinced that this evolution will continue in the future," Aurescu said.

According to him, the two states pay attention to the highest standards of protection for the people who belong to the Croatian minority in Romania, respectively the Romanian-speaking minority in Croatia.

"Romania is a partner for us with whom we want to further improve economic, commercial and tourism relations. (...) We will intensify our relations for which there is still room for consolidation and growth," said Gordan Grlic Radman, appreciating the protection that the two countries give to the Croatian and Romanian minorities.

The visit of the Croatian minister to Bucharest takes place in the context of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Romania and Croatia, but also of the Munich Leaders Meeting and the Meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs.AGERPRES