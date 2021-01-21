NATO's Geoana: Looking forward to working with new US administration

An internally united America at home and involved in NATO, Europe and the world is a guarantee for our shared peace, democracy, security and prosperity, says Mircea Geoana, Deputy Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance, according to AGERPRES.

"Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States, after an inauguration ceremony and a speech worthy of the world's first democracy. An internally united America and involved in NATO, Europe and the world is a guarantee for our shared peace, democracy, security and prosperity. I am looking forward to working with the new administration to reconfirm, strengthen and deepen the transatlantic relationship," Geoana wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday night after the inauguration ceremony at the Capitol in Washington DC.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris took the oath of office.

Biden became the 46th president of the United States and Kamala Harris became the first woman, the first person of color, and the first Asian-American to serve as vice president of the United States.