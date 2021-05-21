 
     
Neamt County: Nearly 500 packs of smuggled cigarettes seized following searches

tigari confiscate

Almost 500 packs of contraband cigarettes were confiscated following searches carried out on Friday by police officers in the northern city of Roman - Neamt County.

The spokesperson of Neamt County Police Inspectorate (IPJ), officer Georgiana Mosu, declared that the raids took place at the home of a woman and at the headquarters of the company she manages.

"The actions of the police officers were aimed at documenting the criminal activity of a 53-year-old woman from Icusesti, suspected of smuggling cigarettes. Following the raids, the police discovered 470 packs of cigarettes without stamps, which they seized, in view of freezing them," declared the spokesperson of IPJ Neamt.

The police are continuing investigations into the crime of contraband, reports agerpres.

