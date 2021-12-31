Nearly 100,000 people have passed through border crossings in last 24 hours

Almost 100,000 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with over 24,500 means of transport, carried out the control formalities through the border points across the country in the last 24 hours, the General Inspectorate of Border Police (IGPF) announced on Friday.

"The inbound flow of travelers consisted of about 44,400 people with 11,300 means of transport, and the outbound flow comprised rd 52,800 people with 13,200 means of transport," reads a press release of the IGPF sent to AGERPRES.According to the same source, the most transited were the air border - about 38,100 people, the border with Hungary - about 27,800 people and 11,200 means of transport, the border with Moldova - about 12,700 people and 4,400 means of transport and the border with Bulgaria - about 11,300 people and 5,900 means of transport.In the same period of time, the border guards found 44 illegal acts (18 offenses and 26 contraventions), committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens. There were discovered, independently or in collaboration with other institutions, undeclared goods that were to be smuggled into the country with a total value of about 69,500 lei.(1 euro = 4.94 RON)As many as 24 foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided by the law were not allowed to enter the country and 10 Romanian citizens were denied leaving the country for various legal reasons."The border police work at the maximum capacity allowed by the infrastructure of the crossing points, meaning that we recommend to the participants in the traffic the transit of all the points open to the international traffic, so as to avoid the occurrence of overloads of only some of them. Information on the situation of the border points open to international traffic can be found on the online traffic application", the press release also reads.