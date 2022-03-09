 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Nearly 320k Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania since crisis kicked off

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam refugiati ucraina

As many as 319,969 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania from the onset of the crisis in their country until Tuesday, at 00:00, the General Inspectorate of Border Police reported.

According to a release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday, 234,369 Ukrainian citizens have already left Romania.

On Tuesday, within 24 hours, at national level, 74,709 people entered Romania through the border checkpoints, of which 28,888 Ukrainian citizens (down 2.5 pct from the previous day).

On the border with Ukraine, 10,601 Ukrainian citizens entered (down by 1.5 percent) and 16,465 (down by 3.5 percent) at the border with Ukraine. On the way out of Romania, 87,666 people carried out the formalities, of which 25,506 Ukrainian citizens (a decrease of 3.9 pct).

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.