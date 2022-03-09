Nearly 320k Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania since crisis kicked off

As many as 319,969 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania from the onset of the crisis in their country until Tuesday, at 00:00, the General Inspectorate of Border Police reported.

According to a release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday, 234,369 Ukrainian citizens have already left Romania.

On Tuesday, within 24 hours, at national level, 74,709 people entered Romania through the border checkpoints, of which 28,888 Ukrainian citizens (down 2.5 pct from the previous day).

On the border with Ukraine, 10,601 Ukrainian citizens entered (down by 1.5 percent) and 16,465 (down by 3.5 percent) at the border with Ukraine. On the way out of Romania, 87,666 people carried out the formalities, of which 25,506 Ukrainian citizens (a decrease of 3.9 pct).