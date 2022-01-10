Nearly 700,000 properties traded in 2021, by almost 96,000 more than in 2020

A total of 698,756 properties properties traded hands in Romania in 2021, 95,951 more than in 2020, the National Cadastre and Real Estate Advertising Agency (ANCPI) informs press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

According to the cited source, last year, the highest number of real estate transactions were registered in December - 74,429, by 16,865 more than in November, and the fewest in May - 47,773. In 2020, most transactions were recorded in October - 83,675 and the fewest in April - 27,021.The number of houses, land parcels and apartments that were traded in December is by 2,926 lower than in the similar period of 2020, ANCPI states.According to the agency, most real estate sales were recorded in December 2021 in Bucharest - 14,438 and in the counties of Ilfov - 4,902 and Constanta - 3,950. The counties with the least real estate sales in the same period are Calarasi - 303, Covasna - 449 and Caras-Severin - 485.The counties with most farmland sales in the last month of 2021 are Braila - 956, Constanta - 688 and Buzau - 671.