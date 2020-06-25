Nearly 77,000 people cross border into/out of Romania in last 24 hours

Nearly 77,200 people, Romanian and foreign nationals by over 35,000 means of transport (of which 15,800 freight box trucks), underwent border checks at all the crossing points into Romania in the last 24 hours, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Thursday.

According to IGPF, coming into Romania there were approximately 41,200 people by 18,300 means of transport, and going out were 36,000 people by 16,700 means of transport.Transiting through the border with Hungary, through 11 crossing points, were nearly 44,400 people and 11,800 means of transport (7,900 freight box trucks), with about 22,500 people and 11,500 means of coming into Romania.Following additional checks performed on the second line, 1,339 people were sent for isolation/quarantine at home by special staff of the Public Health Directorate.The main crossing points (PTF) where such measures were ordered are: PTF Nadlac I - 172 (of which 80 on foot); PTF Bors - 334; PTF Nadlac II - 626; PTF Petea - 122; PTF Varsand - 6.The border police are working at the maximum capacity allowed by the infrastructure of the crossing points, while traffic is running smoothly without waiting times. Traffic participants are recommended to transit through all the points open to the international traffic, so as to avoid overloading.Regarding the specific activities at crossing points and the green border, the border police found 37 misdeeds (three infractions and 34 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens.Undeclared goods (which were to be smuggled into the country) were discovered, independently or in collaboration with other staff, exceeding the customs ceiling allowed or suspected to be counterfeit, amounting to approximately 121,400 lei.Fines of over 19,900 lei were also issued.