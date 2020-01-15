Nearly 966,000 pensioners draw social allowances in December 2019

There were 965,962 pensioners drawing social allowances in December 2019, according to the data with the National House of State Pensions (CNPP).

Of the total social allowance recipients in December, 803,340 were retirees from the public system and 162,622 retired farmers.In the case of the public system pensioners, the average amount of the public allowance was 258 lei. The highest values were reported in the counties of Cluj - 303 lei; Bistrita-Nasaud - 298 lei, and Hunedoara - 289 lei.Most recipients of this allowances were in Bucharest - 35,501 and in the counties of Suceava - 32,353 pensioners, Iasi - 28,740 and Dolj - 28,084.Regarding the retired farmers, the average public social allowance was 143 lei, with the highest value being reported in Bucharest (between 196 lei and 225 lei), and the counties of lfov - 228 lei and Gorj - 209 lei.The largest number of pensioners drawing social allowances was reported in the counties of Iasi - 10,894 persons; Dolj - 10,690, and Botosani - 10,167.