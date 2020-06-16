Need to maintain balance between measures to combat health crisis and long-term objectives of Cohesion Policy

There is a need to maintain a balance between measures taken to combat the health crisis and the long-term objectives of Cohesion Policy, European Funds Minister Marcel Bolos said at the debate organized by the Croatian Presidency of the Council of the European Union on "Cohesion Policy after COVID-19 outbreak: a key element of EU Recovery Plan".

"I hope that we will move forward in the next period together, all Member States, in a logic that continues to put Cohesion Policy at the center of the European agenda, a need that has been fully demonstrated in the current health crisis,"the Romanian minister underscored in a press release of the relevant ministry, sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

The official also brought to mind the European funds allocated by the MFE from the current allocation to support investments in medical and protective equipment, to ensure the payment of the risk incentive for the medical staff who cared for the sick, but also to reimburse expenses for furlough and to finance the interventions of social workers in vulnerable communities.

Through the REACT-EU instrument, which provides EU countries with funding amounting to about 55 billion euros, Romania has available, in the period 2020-2022, another 1.5 billion euros under Cohesion Policy.

According to the European forum's proposal, Romania will benefit from approximately 33 billion euros of relaunch funds through the following instruments: Facility for Resilience and Recovery (about 26 billion euros ample financial support for investments and reforms in the green and digital fields, through grants and loans), REACT - EU (approximately 1.5 billion euros, additional grants for the implementation of Cohesion Policy in the years 2020-2022), additional funds for rural development (about 1.3 billion euros grants) and additional funds through the Fair Transition Fund (about 4.4 billion euros in grants).