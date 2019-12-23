Net assets of investment funds, up 2.1pct in November

The net assets of the 219 local and foreign open- and closed-end investment funds increased by 2.1pct in November, to the level of 48.1 billion lei (10.1 billion euros), registering an increase by 14.7pct from the beginning of the year, according to a release of the Fund Managers Association (AAF) sent on Monday to AGERPRES.

In November, net inflows totaled 236 million lei (49.4 million euros).The net assets of the 86 local open-end funds increased by 1.3pct in November, to 24.7 billion lei (5.2 billion euros), while the increase in the current year reached 14.6pct.The net assets expressed in lei of the 103 foreign open-end funds distributed in Romania rose by 3.5pct in November compared to the previous month, up to 940 million lei (200 million euros), the increase since the beginning of the year being 24.7pct.The foreign open-end funds distributed in Romania, with a share of 3.7pct in the total assets of the open-end investment funds, recorded net incomes of 12.1 million lei (2.5 million euros) in the reported month.The net assets of the 30 closed-end funds (including SIFs and FP) increased by 2.9pct in November, to 22.4 billion lei (4.7 billion euros). Local closed-end funds had net outflows of 6.2 million lei (1.3 million euros) in the reported month.