Net investments in national economy up by 0.1 pct in 2020

Net investments in the national economy amounted to 106.195 billion lei in 2020, up 0.1% compared to 2019, according to provisional data published on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), as reported by AGERPRES.

According to the cited source, a 9.3% increase was registered for new construction works. There were decreases in other expenditures by 10.5% and in machinery (including means of transport) by 8.8%.

In Q4, 2020, Y-o-Y, net investments in the national economy dropped by 0.6%, and there was a 14.5% decline in machinery (including means of transport) and 8.8% in other expenditures. There was an increase of 15.2% in new construction works. In the fourth quarter of 2020, the net investments made in the national economy amounted to 37.535 billion lei.

INS mentions that the net investments represent the expenditures aimed at the creation of new fixed assets, the development, modernization and reconstruction of the existing ones, as well as the value of the services related to the transfer of ownership over the existing fixed assets and of the lands taken over with payment from other units or from the population (notary fees, fees, transportation, handling costs etc.).