Net investments in the national economy, up 0.7% in first 9 months

Net investments in the national economy in the first nine months of this year amounted to 68.880 billion lei, up 0.7% compared to the same period in 2019, more than half of which were made in the new construction sector, according to data published on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), as reported by AGERPRES.

In the third quarter of 2020, the net investments made in the national economy amounted to 27.195 billion lei, decreasing by 0.7%, compared to the third quarter of 2019.

The INS states that in the third quarter of 2020 there was a decrease in equipment (including means of transport) by 10.2%. Increases were registered for new construction works, by 4.9%, and for other expenses, by 3.9%.

In the period January 1 - September 30, 2020, compared to the period January 1 - September 30, 2019, the net investments made in the national economy increased by 0.7%. There was an increase of 6.4% in new construction works. There were decreases in other expenses by 13.8% and in machinery (including means of transport) by 3.0%.

The INS mentions that the net investments represent the expenses destined for the creation of new fixed assets, the development, modernization and reconstruction of the existing ones, as well as the value of the services related to the transfer of ownership over the existing fixed assets and of the lands taken over from other units or from the population (notary fees, commissions, transportation, handling expenses, etc).