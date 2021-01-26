New batch of 95,940 Pfizer BioNTech vaccine doses arrives in Romania

A new batch of 95,940 Pfizer BioNTech vaccine doses arrived today in Romania by air at the airports of Otopeni, Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara, the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs.

According to a release, the manufacturing company ensures the transport to the storage centers under optimal safety conditions, the land transport included, with the vaccines packed in special dry ice containers and sealed in foil.

The second stage of the vaccination campaign started on January 15 for people over 65 years of age, persons with chronic diseases regardless of age, as well as key personnel in essential industries.

"The allocation of the vaccine doses is made according to the delivery schedule provided by the manufacturing company, with Romania receiving the due quota of the vaccine deliveries to the EU. As the new batches are flown to Romania, the booking website updates allowing for the continuation of the booking process for the categories eligible in the current stage. As regards the vaccine delivery schedule, Pfizer has announced it will return to the original timetable for EU deliveries starting from January 25, and that around February 15 it will increase the number of doses shipped per week," CNCAV said.