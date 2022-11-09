New border crossing point between Romania and Ukraine, at Vicovu de Sus - Krasnoilsk

The decision regarding the opening of the border crossing point and the border customs office Vicovu de Sus (Romania) - Krasnoilsk (Ukraine) was approved on Wednesday by the Government, told Agerpres.

"It is about the first border crossing point opened after the Russian military aggression in Ukraine, between Ukraine and a member state of the European Union," the spokesman of the Executive, Dan Carbunaru, said.

He recalled that prime minister Nicolae Ciuca and his Ukrainian counterpart, Denys Shmyhal, will participate in the opening event of this border crossing on Thursday.

"This border crossing point will target both the international traffic of people in the pedestrian and road traffic regime, but also with goods, with a permanent operating schedule, thus allowing the acceleration and facilitation of the crossing of the border by people and means of transportation," Carbunaru added.