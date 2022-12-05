New car registrations go up by almost 7%, after 11 months

The number of new car registrations, recorded in Romania in the first 11 months of the current year, increased by 6.9%, compared to the same period in 2021, up to 116,891 units, reveals the data of the Directorate for Driving Licenses and Vehicle Registration (DRPCIV), cited by the Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACAROM).

The brand ranking, in the January - November 2022 interval, is led by Dacia - with 34,667 units, followed by Toyota (9,605), Hyundai (8,995), Ford (8,012), Skoda (7,997), Volkswagen (7,565), Renault ( 7,082), Peugeot (3,333) and Mercedes (3,273), told Agerpres.

According to official data, in November, new car registrations in Romania decreased by 3.54%, compared to the same month of the previous year, to a volume of 11,074 units.

As regards second-hand cars, registered for the first time in Romania, their volume reached, in the first 11 months of 2022, 293,919 units, down 20.24%, compared to the similar period in 2021, when 368,521 units were recorded.

In the same segment, during November 2022, 25,537 registered units were recorded, 15.66% less than in November 2021.