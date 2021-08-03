New car registrations up 20.3pct in Romania, in July

Over 17,500 new vehicles were registered in Romania in July this year, up 20.3pct compared to the same period in 2020, informs the Automotive Manufacturers and Importers Association (APIA), citing the data released by the Directorate for Driving Licenses and Vehicle Registration (DRPCIV).

Of these, 15,493 were new cars, eyeing an increase compared to July 2020 (when 12,950 units were registered) of 19.6pct.

In this context, for the first 7 months as a whole, new cars registered an overall increase of 1.0pct, agerpres reports.On the other hand, the used cars, with the 235,188 units registered in the period January - July 2021, saw an increase of 11.0pct compared to the similar period in 2020.Regarding the registrations of new commercial vehicles (LCVs, HCVs, minibuses and bus, as well as special vehicles), after a volume of 2,078 units, registered in July 2021 (+ 25.3pct compared to July 2020), it results a general growth for the whole year 2021 of 27.5pct.In July, new motorcycles (mopeds, mopeds, ATVs) registered an increase of 44.7pct on a volume of 796 units and one of 48.3pct on the first seven months of 2021.