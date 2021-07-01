New CERN experiment results confirming Professor Nicolescu's hypotheses about existence of odderon

A series of recent results of CERN and Fermilab experiments confirm the hypothesis of an associate professor of the Babes-Bolyai University (UBB) of Cluj-Napoca, Basarab Nicolescu, regarding the existence of odderon.

"The new CERN and Fermilab experiment results confirm the existence of the odderon, predicted by Dr Basarab Nicolescu, a UBB associate. Analysing the results recently obtained within the CERN LHC particle accelerator and the Fermilab Tevatron the hypotheses put forth by Prof Basarab Nicolescu and Polish physicist Leszek Lukaszuk in 1973 regarding the existence of the odderon," UBB reported in a press statement released on Thursday.

According to UBB, the two theorists, through calculations made almost 50 years ago, explained as part of the asymptotic theory the asymmetries observed in the effective divisions between the proton-proton and proton-antiproton collisions, assuming the existence of a force of odd properties, called by them "odderon"."Later, in quantum chromodynamics (the mathematical formalism by which we describe strong interactions within nuclei), this particle was redefined as an odd state of matter, a unique bond between three gluons (elementary particles that bind quarks together). Odderon has remained an enigma of physics for years, and its existence has not been rigorously demonstrated in experimental physics of elementary particles. The new results obtained by CERN and Fermilab have shown that Professor Nicolescu's predictions are rigorously confirmed. These results have been highly publicised for the last months by prestigious publications from all over the world," according to.