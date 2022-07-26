New Code Yellow and Code Orange nowcasting warnings for heatwave, atmospheric instability

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued, on Tuesday, new Code Yellow and Code Orange nowcasting warnings for heatwave, thermal discomfort, and atmospheric instability, valid in most of the country until Friday.

According to the specialist forecast, there will be a Code Yellow on Tuesday of excessive heat and high thermal discomfort, and the temperature-humidity index (ITU) will exceed the critical threshold of 80 units. In general, the maximum temperatures will range between 33 and 37 Celsius degrees.

Also on Tuesday, there will be Code Orange heatwave in the counties of Banat, Crisana, Oltenia and locally in Muntenia and the west of Transylvania and Maramures. In the afternoon, temperatures ranging 37 to 39 degrees will be recorded, and at night they will not drop below 20 - 22 degrees, and therefore the thermal discomfort will be accentuated. The temperature-humidity index (THI) will exceed the critical threshold of 80 units.

According to the cited source, between July 26, 6:00 p.m. and July 27, 3:00 a.m., a Code Yellow for unstable weather will be in effect, which will affect areas in the west and northwest of the country. There will be intensification of the wind and storms, with gust speeds of over 55 - 70 km/h, electrical discharges and isolated torrential showers.

Also, a Code Orange for heat throughout Thursday, July 27, in Oltenia and Muntenia, where temperature values will reach of 37 - 40 degrees in the afternoon, and at night they will not drop below 20 - 22 degrees. During the same day, locally, in the mountain areas and in the central area, and in the afternoon and night from Wednesday to Thursday (July 27/28) and in the southern and southeastern regions, there will be periods of increased atmospheric instability.

On the 27th, 28th and 29th of July, based on a Code Yellow heatwave warning, the thermal discomfort will be high and the temperature-humidity index (ITU) will exceed the critical threshold of 80 units in areas in the southern half of the country. In general, the maximum temperatures will range between 33 and 37 degrees.

Meteorologists mention that the heatwave will continue in the next period, especially in the south and southeast of the country.AGERPRES