New eco-friendly cars sales surge by 83.02 percent, in first four months of 2018

The sales of new eco-friendly cars (electric and hybrid) have surged by 83.02 percent in the first four months of 2018, as compared to the same interval of the previous year, to 1,003 units, from 548 as recorded in 2017, show the statistical data of Romania's Association of Automotive Manufacturers and Importers (APIA) inform Agerpres.

According to official data, out of 1,003, 238 were 100 percent electric, the equivalent of a five-time increase (+417.4 percent) as compared to the first four months of the previous year and 765 were hybrid (+52.4 percent).

January through April 2018 the share of "green" cars within the overall sales, nationwide, was 2.3 percent whereas in the same interval of 2017, the share had been 1.7 percent.

In April, as many as 342 electric and hybrid cars were sold, up 27.13 percent as compared to the previous month, when 269 units were sold.

Topping the January through April 2018 ranking of best-selling 100 percent electric automobiles is Volkswagen, with 96 units, followed by Smart (47 units), BMW (31), Mercedes-Benz (19), Renault (14), Volvo (10), Audi and Mitsubishi (5 each), Porsche (3) and Kia (2).

Moreover, most of the hybrid automobiles sold in Romania in the referenced interval were Toyota (663 units), Kia (20) and Audi (16).

The APIA statistics show that at last year's level, the share of electric and hybrid car sales within the overall number of new units sold reached 2.2 percent, their number reaching 2,811 units, up 136.7 percent as compared to last year.