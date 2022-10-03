 
     
New EduMin Ligia Deca takes oath of office at Cotroceni Palace

Ligia Deca

Former presidential Adviser Ligi Deca took the oath of office as Minister of Education, before President Klaus Iohannis, in a ceremony that was held at the Cotroceni Palace on Monday.

The head of state signed on Monday the decree releasing Ligia Deca from the presidential advisor office and appointing her as the new Education Minister.

Previously, the National Liberal Party's (PNL) National Political Bureau decided to propose Ligia Deca for the Minister of Education office.

Former Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu resigned from office last Thursday.

