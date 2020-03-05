New investor needed for IMGB, we cannot accept machines to be hauled away for scrap

A new investor is needed at the Bucharest Heavy Machine Works Company Doosan IMGB SA to continue operating, as it is unacceptable for the machinery there hauled away for scrap, Minister-designate of Economy, Energy and Business Environment Virgil Popescu said on Thursday at the end of the hearings in the Parliament's select committees.

"It is a private company that, unfortunately, did not honour the" gentlemen agreement" to keep operations running. We have a lever: they were exempted from paying the green certificates for a long time. We will follow if this exemption has materialized in investments, as it should have, and we'll see what measures we will take after we verify this," said Popescu.According to him, the company will have to return that aid, if it has not complied with the law."If they did not respect the destination of the money they obtained by the exemption from paying the green certificates, then they should repay them. I still hope they will find another investor who wants to continue, because it is unacceptable for those machines that are unique in Romania hauled away for scrap," said the minister.Employees protested in front of the Government headquarters on Tuesday against the intention of the Korean plant owner to close it and sell the land on which the industrial platform is located.The protesters call on the Government to intervene in order to save the company from shutting down.The president of the Independent Dreptatea Union, Alexandru Voicu, told AGERPRES on Tuesday that the Korean company intends to demolish the factory and sell the land on which the industrial platform is located.AGERPRES