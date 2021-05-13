New orders in processing industry increase 7% in Q1

New orders in the processing industry increased overall in the first quarter of this year by 7% compared to the same period in 2020, according to data released on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), agerpres reports.

This increase was due to advances in the durable goods industry (+23.5%), the intermediate goods industry (+12.8%) and the capital goods industry (+5.7%). The current goods industry decreased by 13.5%.

In March 2021, compared to the previous month, new orders in the processing industry increased, on the whole, by 8.1%, due to the increases registered in the durable goods industry (+18.7%), in the capital goods industry (+9.5%) and the intermediate goods industry (+6.6%). The current goods industry registered a decrease (-3.7%).Compared to the same month of 2020, in March 2021 new orders in the processing industry increased, overall, by 15.3%, due to increases in the durable goods industry (+22.1%), the capital goods industry (+17.9%) and in the intermediate goods industry (+17.3%). The current goods industry decreased by 17.3%.