New batches of Remdesivir and Tocilizumab for hospitals treating moderate and severe cases of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health (MS) distributed 780 vials of Tocilizumab 400 mg, on Friday, to the public health directorates, under the subsequent contract the ministry has concluded with the manufacturing company.

According to a press release of the ministry, the Bucharest Public Health Directorate was also allocated an additional 20 vials of Tocilizumab 80 mg.

"The distribution was carried out at county level, depending on the patients reported by hospitals as being confirmed with COVID-19 and hospitalized in ICUs on 27.10.2021, on patients confirmed with invasive and noninvasive ventilation, by patients with COVID-19 which need oxygen flow, as well as the existing stock of Tocilizumab at the hospital level, in accordance with the recommendations of the Infectious Diseases Commission," states the Ministry of Health, Agerpres informs.

The medicines will be collected by the public health directorates from Unifarm SA Company, in order to be distributed to the hospitals, under the conditions of the existing procedures.

Also on Friday, the Ministry of Health will distribute 3,944 vials of Remdesivir to 51 hospitals treating SARS-CoV-2-infected patients