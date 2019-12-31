New Year's message of Deputies' Chamber Speaker: 2020-year of the battle for every Romanians' rights

The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Social Democrat Marcel Ciolacu conveyed on Tuesday his New Year's message, in which he underscores that "2020 will be the year of the battle for every Romanians' rights," because "no effort will be to great in order to block the abuses, illegalities, incompetence and amateurism" of the current governance "that destroys everything that was done well in Romania."

"We went through a year in which we stood up against the strongest attacks on social democracy. Some people wanted us to disappear and they sustained a permanent war in society. It didn't work out! The PSD [Social Democratic Party] will return in 2020 stronger, more determined and keen than ever to fight alongside the many, who were abandoned by the right-wing governance which is only concerned in making the rich and richer," Marcel Ciolacu said in a message posted on his Facebook page.

He said that "2020 will be the year of the battle for every Romanians' rights."

"No effort is to great in order to block the abuses, illegalities, incompetence and amateurism of this governance that destroys everything that was done well in Romania. I wish you a better New Year, with health and prosperity! Many happy returns 2020!," the Speaker of the Deputies' Chamber concluded.