Nicolae Ciuca and Daniel Petrescu meet with Italian Chief of Defence Staff, Vecciarelli

The Minister of National Defence, General Nicolae Ciuca, and the Joint Chief of Staff's head, lieutenant-general Daniel Petrescu, met on Thursday, at the headquarters of the Ministry of National Defence (MApN), with the head of the Italian Republic Chief of Defence Staff, General Enzo Vecciarelli, the three addressing the current security topics from the agenda of the North-Atlantic Alliance, military cooperation and amplifying opportunities for collaboration relations.

"The cooperation between the two armies enrolls in an upward trend, both in bilateral format, through participation in joint training activities, as well as an ally, through its affiliation of an Italian unit at the South-Eastern Multinational Brigade, participating in enhanced air police and NATO operations, Romania and Italy having relevant contributions in the framework of assumed commitments," reads a press release sent by MApN to AGERPRES.

The discussions included the security situation in the region, repatriation from Afghanistan and participation in the EU missions.

"Joint preparations, throughout the bilateral and multinational exercises, remain one of our priorities, cooperation between our soldiers being the foundation for inter-operability growth at the level of force categories. Today's meeting is new proof of the tight relations between Romania and Italy's armies, adapted to the new reality and the context of the Black Sea and Mediterranean regions," minister Ciuca declared during the meeting.

The head of the Joint Chief of Staff, lieutenant-general Daniel Petrescu, appreciated the constant efforts of the Italian Armed Forces for applying insurance measures at the Eastern flank of NATO through its contribution in augmenting the air police service ensured by the Romanian Air Force.

"I told the Italian counterpart that we are also following to consolidate our land and maritime components within the Strengthened Forward Presence and encouraged the participation of members of the Italian Chief of Staff to the allied control-command structures, dislocated throughout our country's territory," lieutenant-general Daniel Petrescu said, quoted in the press release.

Wednesday and Thursday's visits from the Italian Republic's head of the Chief of Staff took place at the invitation of lieutenant-general Daniel Petrescu and envisages meetings with the command teams of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the force categories and Headquarters of the South-Eastern Multinational Corps and South-Eastern Multinational Division.