Nicolae Ciuca: PNL to do its best to ensure political stability and governance of the country

The President of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Nicolae Ciuca, declared, on Friday, in Drobeta Turnu Severin, that although there is a historical confrontation between the political parties, each must respect the rules of the political game so that the governing program can be fulfilled.

The PNL leader stated in the context that although the governing partners attribute certain achievements to themselves such as the increase in pensions, the citizens will understand that these are part of the political game.

"There is this historical political confrontation and each of us must respect the rules of the political game so that we can fulfill our governing program. At least this is what the PNL has done and will continue to do from now on: it will give all its strength, skill and the energy to ensure political stability and the governance of the country. All these matters that are delivered in the public space 'that we increased pensions, that it was our idea to do I don't know what, to take I don't know what decision' are part of the political game which I am convinced that the citizens sometimes understand, sometimes they disapprove, because the citizens expect from us the seriousness of the governing act, of the political decisions through which they see that we are really doing things for them. We cannot tell people that we are going through a crisis situation, through a difficult economic situation, through an energy crisis, we have a war on the border, we have a war in the Middle East and we behave like children, throwing words from each other, on the pride that most of the time they don't make sense, nor with the responsibility we have. I will probably be told that I did not understand how politics is done. I assume this way of doing politics," Ciuca told the Regional Conference of Liberal Women's Organizations.

The president of the National Liberal Party urged his party colleagues to explain to the people how they saw the role of the PNL in the government: "How we related to the citizens, how we related to the role we have in the EU, how we related to the relations we have with strategic partners".

"Let's talk about the fact that Romania is one of the few countries that managed to have economic growth and not a small one. We managed to avoid the recession and we owe it to avoid the recession, because we look at the big picture and see that the situation is not at all simple, things are not getting better. On the contrary, we can see a rather complicated economic situation, big countries like Germany, recently also Denmark, Germany is in the third quarter of recession, Denmark just went into recession. We can't talk and to promise the people, basically, we have demonstrated that in these years of government, we have indeed increased pensions by 40%. The last two dates in the year 2022. How could we think about this matter? The only thing we wanted to clarify it was the difference in the figures that were circulated in the public space. It's one thing to talk about a 55 billion tire and another to talk about a 25 billion tire. We can't go to people to we tell them: good people, you know, we promised, but it's not possible. No, we promised and what we promise is done! And we continue to support this," said the PNL president.