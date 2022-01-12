'Nicolae Iorga - 150 years since birth' exhibition, as of Thursday, at National Museum of History of Romania

The exhibition 'Nicolae Iorga - 150 years since birth', dedicated to the presentation of the scholar's personality and activity, will open on Thursday at the National Museum of History of Romania (MNIR), informs the museum in a press release, sent on Wednesday to AGERPRES.

The opening will take place in the presence of the Minister of Culture, Lucian Romascanu, the Presidential Advisor Sergiu Nistor, the Managing Director of MNIR, Dr. Ernest Oberlander-Tarnoveanu, and Professor Andrei Pippidi, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy.Opened on the occasion of the National Culture Day, in partnership with the Nicolae Iorga Institute of History, the University of Bucharest, the National Archives of Romania and the Diplomatic Archives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the exhibition highlights an important number of original pieces donated by Professor Pippidi, grandson of Nicolae Iorga, that form the Iorga-Pippidi Collection, which became part of the national heritage.MNIR specifies that the invaluable collection is made up of documents and heritage objects that will be exhibited for the first time, including the birth certificate of the great historian, primary, gymnasium and bachelor's and doctor's degrees, the most important diplomas of doctor honoris causa received from the great universities of Europe.The patents and medals conferred on Nicolae Iorga throughout his life, from the Romanian ones, such as the Great Collar of the Carol I Order and the Great Collar of the Ferdinand I Order, to the foreign ones will also be presented: the Order of the Legion of Honour, in the rank of Grand Cross, France; the Order of the Saviour, in the degree of Grand Cross, Greece; Order of the Crown of Italy, in the rank of Grand Cross; the Order Vytautas the Great, in the rank of Grand Cross, Lithuania; the Order of St. James of the Sword, in the rank of Grand Cross, Spain.There will also be exhibited documents received by the great historian from the Royal Family of Romania, from Queen Maria, from Prince Carol, the future King Carol II, and from princesses Marioara and Elena, as well as correspondence sent by various personalities or simple people; photographs; Ecaterina Iorga's painting by Rudolf Schweitzer-Cumpana.Along with the pieces of the Iorga-Pippidi Collection, in the exhibition are exhibited objects from the patrimony of the National Museum of History of Romania, such as the toga of doctor honoris causa of the University of Oxford; furniture, but also personal items: glasses, magnifying glass, one of Iorga's pens, pieces from the patrimony of the Nicolae Iorga Institute of the Romanian Academy; the staff record of Professor Iorga from the University of Bucharest, the high chair with backrest and arms used by him in the years when he was rector of the university, pieces from the patrimony of the University of Bucharest, photographs and documents from the patrimony of the National Archives of Romania and of the Diplomatic Archives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.The exhibition can be visited from Wednesday to Sunday, between 09:00 - 17:00, until the end of May.