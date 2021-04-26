Nicusor Dan about UEFA EURO 2020: I assure you that Bucharest will be welcoming host

Bucharest General Mayor Nicusor Dan underlined that Bucharest will be a "welcoming host" for EURO 2020, this summer, adding that the presence of the spectators at the matches is "a sign of hope", in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, reports agerpres.

"The Bucharest local administration has committed to making investments, it has committed to making some efforts for this event. I want to assure you that we have kept our word and we are on schedule with everything we need to do. I want to assure you that together with the hundreds of volunteers we will make sure that, at the start of the event, everything is ready for a high-class event. I assure you that Bucharest will be a welcoming host for both athletes and spectators," Nicusor Dan said on Sunday in an online intervention at the event organized on the occasion of bringing the UEFA EURO 2020 trophy to Bucharest.

Nicusor Dan reminded that as many as 13,000 fans can participate in the matches."This is the first time in more than a year that we have sporting events with spectators. More than 13,000 people will be present in the National Arena at the EURO 2020 matches. It is therefore a sign of hope that we will all be able to overcome this pandemic," he pointed out.According to the mayor general, the UEFA European Football Championship is an "exceptional" sporting and human event.Bucharest is one of the 11 host cities of UEFA EURO 2020.The National Arena in Bucharest will host four matches: three in Group C and a round of 16. Austria - North Macedonia (June 13), Ukraine - North Macedonia (June 17), Ukraine - Austria (June 21) and a round of 16 scheduled for June 28 are the matches that will be hosted by the Romanian Capital.The final will take place on July 11, at Wembley Stadium in London.