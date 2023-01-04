Nicusor Dan:Historical monument buildings, renovated through National Program for Consolidation of Seismic Risk Buildings

Several historical monument buildings, as well as residential buildings in Bucharest will be renovated within the National Program for the consolidation of buildings with high seismic risk, carried out by the Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration, the funding requests for this purpose totaling approximately 620 million RON, the Mayor of the Capital, Nicusor Dan, announced.

According to the mayor, the Capital City Hall, through the Municipal Administration for the Consolidation of Seismic Buildings (AMCCRS), submitted 24 funding applications for this program.

For the historical monument buildings, funding applications were submitted in the total amount of 179 million RON, and among them are: Casa Sutu (Lahovari) - Calea Grivitei no. 7, Sector 1; Pinacoteca - Lipscani street no. 18-20, District 3; Theater L.S. Bulandra - B-dul Schitu Magureanu no. 1, Sector 5; Curtea Mestesugarilor, - Str. Kovaci no. 13, District 3, told Agerpres.

Also, among the residential buildings proposed for renovation through the mentioned program are those at the addresses: Calea Victoriei no. 101, Sector 1; Bdul Carol I no. 63, District 2; Franceza no. 9, Sector 3; Str. Miss Anastasia no. 5, Sector 5; Schitu Magureanu no. 3, District 5; Str. Blanari no. 11, Sector 3; Str. Doamnei no. 3, District 3; Str. Amzei no. 15/D.I. Mendeleev no. 17, Sector 1; Dacia Blvd no. 53, Sector 1; Soseaua Panduri no. 36, Sector 5; Str. Dionisie Lupu no. 55, District 1; Str. Al. Beldiman no. 1, Sector 5; Str. French no. 52/ Halls no. 1, District 3; Bd. Ghe. Magheru no. 27, Sector 1; Str. Sipotul Fantanilor no. 5, Sector 1; Calea Victoriei no. 95, Sector 1; Str. Batistei no. 5, Sector 2; Str. Hope no. 24, District 2; Str. St. Friday no. 5, Sector 3; Pache Protopopescu Square no. 11, Sector 2.

"We encourage the owners' associations to collaborate with PMB representatives in order to prepare the other documents necessary for the development of the submitted projects. For the year 2023, the program has an allocated budget of 200 million RON from budget credits and 500 million lei from commitment credits, and the financing is of 100%. The Ministry does not ask for co-financing either from the tenants, or from the local or central authorities," Nicusor Dan wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.