Nine deaths recorded in COVID-19 patients in past 24 hrs mount death toll to 34,412

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports that nine deaths have been reported in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the last 24 hours, thus mounting the national death toll to 34,412.

According to GCS, these are seven women and two men, admitted to hospitals in the counties of Bistrita-Nasaud, Botosani, Caras-Severin, Iasi, Prahova, Suceava, Vaslui and in Bucharest.

One death was recorded in the age category 30-39 years, one in the age category 40-49 years, one in the age category 60-69 years, three in the age category 70-79 years and three in the category over 80 years.

Eight of the deaths were recorded in patients who had a medical history, and one patient did not have comorbidities.

No deaths prior to the reference range are reported, GCS states