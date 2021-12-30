Nine migrants, hidden in polystyrene pallets, in minibus

Nine migrants from India, Syria and Iraq were discovered while trying to illegally leave the country, hidden in a pallet of polystyrene, transported in a coach that was heading for Hungary, agerpres reports.

The minibus was checked at the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point and was driven by a Romanian citizen, who was transporting a pallet of polystyrene, without documents of origin, on the Romania-Hungary route."Based on the risk analysis, the means of transportation was thoroughly checked. Thus, in a special compartment placed inside the polystyrene pallet 9 foreign citizens were discovered. The persons were taken to the headquarters for investigation, where upon verification the border police established that they are citizens from India, Syria and Iraq, most of them being asylum seekers in Romania," the Arad Border Police informed on Thursday.The migrants could be investigated for attempting to illegally cross the state border, and the driver for migrant trafficking.