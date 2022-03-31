No human casualty in Glina fire

A fire at Glina was contained without any victims, just property damage, Ilfov Prefecture informed on Wednesday evening.

Ilfov County Prefect Simona Neculae and head of the Emergency Management Service with the Ilfov County Prefecture Cristian-Marius Lixandru went to the fire scene on Wednesday.Car bodies and wood reportedly burned in the fire that broke out at a waste collection and recycling centre at Glina.The fire spread over an area of about 1,300 square metres, with large smoke billows, without danger of spreading. The fire was contained with no human casualties, only property damage.In order to come to the aid of the fire brigade, local police officers of the town of Popesti-Leordeni and a crew of the Ilfov County Gendarme Inspectorate were also at the scene.National Environmental Guard went to the scene to assess the environmental damage caused by the Remat Glina fire.Road traffic was blocked both ways on DN Bucharest Beltway. Traffic police crews were in the area to detour traffic through Bucharest, via A2 and DN 3 highway at Pantelimon, Ilfov County.