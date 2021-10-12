No ICU bed available for COVID-19 patients

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) has announced on Tuesday that both nationally and in Bucharest there are no more ICU beds available for patients with COVID-19, other than those reserved especially for people with certain medical conditions that are confirmed with SARS-COV-2.

GCS shows that, according to data in the alerte.ms app, on Monday, nationwide, there are 1,561 ICU beds for COVID-19 patients. In Bucharest, 336 ICU beds for COVID-19 patients are approved by the Public Health Directorate (DSP).

Also, at national level there is an operational reserve of 145 ICU beds for COVID-19 patients. These beds are activated, operational, wherever the number of ICU patients exceeds the capacity of the main wards, Agerpres informs.

Currently, 1,667 ICU beds are occupied throughout the country.

GCS mentions that in the process of opening new ICU beds, the emphasis is on those intended for COVID positives with certain medical conditions, as the respective patients are at a much higher risk.