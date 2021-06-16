Noaptea orasului / City night, by Ion Tuculescu, auctioned at 140,000 Euro

The work titled Noaptea orasului / City night, by painter Ion Tuculescu, was the best-selling work at the summer auction, organized on Tuesday evening, by Artmark house, being bought at the sum of 140,000 Euro.

At higher sums were also auctioned several works, such as: La pian / At the piano, by Nicolae Vermont and Campie cu toteme / Totem Field, by Ion Tuculescu, each auctioned at 110,000 Euro, Intimitate / Intimacy, by Nicolae Tonitza - 105,000 Euro, Interior taranesc / Peasant Interior, by Ion Tuculescu - at 78,000 Euro, Catrina, by Nicolae Tonitza - at 37,500 Euro, Maci / Poppies, by Ion Tuculescu - at 32,000 Euro, Tarancuta / Peasant girl, by Nicolae Grigorescu - at 29,000 Euro, One way trip, by Georges Mazilu - at 22,000 Euro.

Among the purchased works for this session there also were: Systčme clos, by Jules Perahim and Natura statica cu mere / Still life with apples, by Theodor Pallady, each at 18,000 Euro, Peisaj la Mangalia / Mangalia Landscape, by Ion Tuculescu and Interior cu auto-portret / Interior with self-portrait, by Theodor Pallady, each at 17,000 Euro, Portret de nobila / Portrait of a noblewoman, by Nicolae Grigorescu at 14,000 Euro, Natura statica cu garoafe si pere / Still life with carnations and pears, by Alexandru Ciucurencu, at 13,000 Euro, Garofite / Mini-carnations, by Theodor Aman at 11,000 Euro, Crini / Lilies, by Queen Mary at 8,000 Euro.

The session saw a total sale of almost 1,290,000 Euro and included a charitable section dedicated to victims of domestic abuse, with items sold at 4,600 Euro.