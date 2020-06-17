Nominations for leadership of ASF, Court of Accounts and CNCD, discussed in PNL's BPN meeting (sources)

The National Liberal Party (PNL) have discussed, on Tuesday evening, in the meeting of the National Political Bureau (BPN) about the nominations for the leadership of the Financial Oversight Authority (ASF), the Court of Accounts and the National Council for Combatting Discrimination (CNCD).

According to liberal sources, the discussions targeted the identification of a candidate that would obtain the investiture vote from Parliament for the position of chairman of the ASF so that the position was not occupied by PSD senator Daniel Zamfir. The Liberals have in view for this position Nicu Marcu, former PNL deputy.

For the Court of Accounts the Liberals gave in a previous sitting a vote of support for a possible candidacy as councilor of Claudia Boghicevici. Liberal sources mentioned that Marian Petrache, the head of the Ilfov County Council, submitted his candidacy for such a position.

At the CNCD, it's possible that the Liberals will support Maria Mota and Claudia Popa.