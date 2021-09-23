Non-government credit increases by 1 pct in August, up to 309.7 billion RON

The balance of the non-governmental credits granted by credit institutions has increased, in August 2021, by 1 pct over July 2021 (0.8 percent in real terms), up to the level of 309.7 billion RON, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania, published on Thursday.

Credits in RON, with a share of 71.3 pct in the total volume of non-government credit, has increased by 1.3 pct, and the credit in foreign currency expressed in RON< with a share of 28.7 pct in the total non-government credit, has increased by 0.3 pct (-0.03 pct when the indicator is expressed in euro).

Compared to the same period of 2020, non-governmental credits recorded an increase of 12.8 pct (7.2 pct in real terms), accounting for the advance by 17.5 pct of the RON component (11.6 pct in real terms) and the increase by 2.7 pct of the component in foreign currency expressed in RON (0.7 pct if the indicator is expressed in euro).The governmental credit has increased in August 2021 by 0.5 pct compared to July 2021, up to 160.4 billion RON. In relation to August 2020, this increased by 18 pct (12.1 in real terms).The money supply (M3) has recorded, at the end of August 2021, a balance of 533.3 billion RON. This increased by 1.5 pct (1.3 pct in real terms) compared to July 2021, and in relation to August 2020 it increased by 17.8 pct (11.9 pct in real terms). AGERPRES