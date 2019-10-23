Non-governmental credit rises 0.8pct in September (BNR)

The balance of non-governmental loans granted by lending institutions increased by 0.8pct (0.7pct in real terms), up to 266.776 billion lei, in September 2019, compared to August, whereas, compared to the corresponding period of last year, the advance is 7.7pct (4.1pct in real terms), according to the data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

Compared to August, in September the credit in lei increased by 0.6pct (0.5pct in real terms), and the credit in foreign currency expressed in lei increased by 1.2pct (expressed in euro, the credit in foreign currency increased by 0.7pct).Loans in lei amounted to 177.717 billion lei. Retail loans rose by 1.2pct (105.838 billion lei), and those for companies decreased by 0.3pct (71.878 billion lei).Credit in foreign currency expressed in lei totaled 89.058 billion lei. The retail loans (35.179 billion lei) decreased by 0.3pct in September compared to August, while the loans for companies (53.879 billion lei) increased by 2.3pct.Compared with the same month of the previous year, the nongovernmental loan registered an increase of 7.7pct (4.1pct in real terms), on account of the advance with 9.7pct of the component in lei (6pct in real terms) and of 3.9pct increase in the component in foreign currency expressed in lei (expressed in euro, foreign currency credit increased by 2pct).In September 2019, the government loan increased by 2.5pct compared to August 2019, up to 107.466 billion lei. Compared to September 2018, government credit increased by 5.6pct (2pct in real terms).At the end of September 2019, the monetary mass (M3) recorded a balance of 400.422 billion lei. Compared to August 2019, it increased by 1pct (0.9pct in real terms), and compared to September 2018 the monetary mass (M3) increased by 9.3pct (5.6pct in real terms).