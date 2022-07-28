Non-performing loans rate drops 3.34pct in 2021

Last year, the rate of non-performing loans continued its downward trend from previous years, reaching the value of 3.34pct in December, compared to 3.71pct in December 2020, according to the 2021 Annual Report of the Fiscal Council.

The provision coverage ratio reached 66.1pct at the end of 2021, up from 62.75pct the previous year, well above the European average of 44.5pct, Agerpres.ro informs.

Also, from a macroprudential point of view, it was possible to find comfortable liquidity at the level of the banking system, with the liquidity requirement coverage indicator standing, at the end of 2021, at 238.8pct. At the same time, the ratio of loans to deposits for the population and non-financial companies was placed at approximately 64pct - highlighting problems in credit absorption at both the level of companies and at the level of households, the same source mentions.

For companies, the generating factor is the decapitalization of the real sector, which also lead to the lack of bankable economic agents in the economy (only about 9,200 out of about 700,000 companies).

At the household level, the strong sub-unit ratio between loans and deposits also reflects the high inequality in terms of incomes - one of the highest in the EU - which also reduces the appetite for bank loans, as well as the creditworthiness of potential borrowers, underlines the same source.