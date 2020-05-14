Non-residents' direct investment posted a negative net value of EUR 551M in the first three months

Non-residents' direct investment in Romania posted a negative net value of EUR 551 million in the first three months compared to EUR 1,235 million in the similar period of 2019, according to the data of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

"Non-residents' direct investment in Romania posted a negative net value of EUR 551 million (compared with a positive net value of EUR 1,235 million in January - March 2019), of which equity (including estimated net reinvestment of earnings) amounted to EUR 248 million and intercompany lending recorded a negative net value of EUR 799 million," the release shows.The number of number of newly established companies running on foreign capital decreased in the first three months of the current year by 19.7%, compared to the similar period of 2019, to 1,201 units, according to data centralized by the National Office of the Trade Register (ONRC).The 1,201 new companies had a registered capital totaling 2.015 million US dollars, down 48.9% from January - March 2019.On 31 March 2020, the largest number of companies running on foreign capital was of Italian companies, 49,079, respectively, but the highest value of the share capital is of Dutch companies, 12.704 billion US dollars, respectively, in 5,446 companies.At the end of March 2020, in Romania, there were 228,093 companies running on foreign capital in the share capital. The value of the subscribed capital was 63.62 billion US dollars.