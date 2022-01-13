November's net average wage 2.8 pct higher month over month

The average gross nominal wage in November 2021 was RON 5,944, by RON 171 (+3 pct) higher compared to October 2021, and the average net nominal wage was RON 3,645, up by RON 101 (+2.8 pct) month over month, the National Institute of Statistics announced on Thursday, Agerpres reports.

The average net nominal wage was highest in the sector of IT services (including information technology services), at RON 9,055, while the hospitality industry was at the opposite end with RON 1,875. Compared to November 2020 the average net nominal wage was 6.9 percent higher.According to INS, the real wage index was 99.2 percent for November 2021 as against the same period of the previous year and 102.8 percent compared to the previous month. Compared to October 1990, the real wage index was 227.1 percent, 6.3 percentage points higher than in October 2021.The release notes that wage earnings may fluctuate over the year mainly due to the award of annual premiums and holiday bonuses (December, March/April). Depending on the period when they are granted, these perks temporarily influence the wage increases or decreases, but over the entire year these fluctuations are leveled out. The evolution of the real wage depends both on the fluctuations of the average net nominal wage and on the inflation rate.According to the INS, in November 2021 the average net wage was higher compared to the month before for most economic sectors due to the grant of occasional bonuses (quarterly, annual, winter holiday bonuses, special performance bonuses or the 13th wage), in-kind benefits and cash aid, benefits from the net profit and other funds (including vouchers).The increase in the average net wage was also attributable to higher production or higher revenues (depending on specific contracts/projects).