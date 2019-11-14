Nuclearelectrica net profit up 29.6pct after first nine months of 2019

The National Company Nuclearelectrica SA (SNN) posted a profit which increased by 29.6 percent after the first nine months of this year, with the net result reaching 415.946 million lei, according to a release of the company sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

"In the nine months period which concluded on 30 September 2019, the SNN obtained a net profit worth 415,946 thousand lei, increasing by 29.6 percent compared to the similar period of last year. The earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) registered a 36.3 percent increase and the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and armonisation (EBITDA) registered an increase of 17.3 percent against the same period of last year, mainly due to the increase by 15 percent of operating revenues, influenced by the 16.6 percent increase of revenues from the sale of electricity," the SNN mentions.The National Company Nuclearelectrica SA is Romania's only producer of nuclear energy and fuel related to the technology used, CANDU 6, the company being established in 1998.Nuclearelectrica is under the authority of the Energy Ministry, with the state holding 82.4959 percent of shares, Fondul Proprietatea - 9.0903 percent and other shareholders - 8.4138 percent after the company was listed on the stock exchange.